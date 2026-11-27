Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised CommVault Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $182.00) on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. FBN Securities started coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CommVault Systems from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Danielle Abrahamsen sold 226 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.13, for a total transaction of $32,121.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,855.22. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 6,687 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.13, for a total transaction of $950,423.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 232,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,081,183.89. This trade represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,138,845. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CommVault Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 246 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 9,920.0% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT opened at $157.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.86. CommVault Systems has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $174.25.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $312.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.41 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 169.40% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, which operates as Commvault, develops data protection and cyber resilience software for businesses and other organizations. Its offerings help customers back up, recover, manage and secure data across on-premises systems, public clouds and hybrid environments. The company's Commvault Cloud platform and related services support data recovery, cyberattack readiness and data management. Its tools are designed to help organizations protect information across different workloads and storage environments.

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