Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.71.

Several brokerages have commented on CRSR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Friday, August 7th.

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Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.95. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business's fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $367.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corsair Gaming has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.940 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.310 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 112.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,116,159 shares of the company's stock worth $15,068,000 after buying an additional 591,618 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc. develops and sells products for gamers, PC builders and content creators. Founded in 1994, the company has grown from a maker of computer memory into a provider of gaming equipment and PC components. Its products include keyboards, mice, headsets and other gaming peripherals, as well as computer memory, cases, power supplies and cooling systems. Through brands such as Elgato and SCUF, Corsair also offers streaming and content-creation equipment, custom controllers and related products.

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