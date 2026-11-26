CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus set a $56.00 price target on CSX in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CSX from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore set a $53.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

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CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $51.16 on Thursday. CSX has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company's 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.96 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. CSX's payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Insider Transactions at CSX

In related news, Director John Zillmer sold 19,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $999,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 334,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,125,125.36. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,611,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 16.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193,872 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 82,328 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,010,504 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $465,589,000 after buying an additional 556,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company's stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation is a transportation company whose principal business is operating a freight railroad. Through its CSX Transportation subsidiary, the company moves goods by rail and provides intermodal services that combine rail with truck transportation. Its freight includes merchandise such as chemicals, agricultural products, forest products, metals and automotive goods, as well as coal and intermodal shipments. CSX also offers related services, including rail-to-truck transfers and connections with other railroads and transportation providers.

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