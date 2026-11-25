Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.11.

Several analysts have commented on CRT.UN shares. TD lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CRT.UN stock opened at C$18.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.57. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.70 and a twelve month high of C$18.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$161.32 million during the quarter. CT Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Research analysts forecast that CT Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of 380 properties totalling 32 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant.

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