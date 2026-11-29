Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Reduce" by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Definitive Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DH

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $155.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.97, a P/E/G ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 69.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LP purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 351,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 111,634 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Williams & Novak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Williams & Novak Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 155.8% in the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 78,610 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 47,880 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare provides data and analytics software for organizations across the healthcare industry. Its platform brings together information on healthcare providers, facilities, services and market activity to help customers understand the healthcare landscape and make business decisions. The company serves customers including life sciences and medical technology companies, healthcare providers, health plans and consulting firms. Its tools support activities such as identifying and evaluating healthcare professionals and organizations, assessing markets, planning sales and marketing efforts, and analyzing provider networks.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Definitive Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Definitive Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Definitive Healthcare currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report