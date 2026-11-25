Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.75.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Diageo from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morningstar lowered shares of Diageo to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

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Diageo Stock Up 2.9%

DEO opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 1 year low of $72.45 and a 1 year high of $102.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $37,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 73.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,158,487 shares of the company's stock worth $99,167,000 after acquiring an additional 491,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 53.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,372,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,124,000 after acquiring an additional 477,999 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 69.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,097,000 after acquiring an additional 219,896 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,950,000 after acquiring an additional 137,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company's stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc is a global beverage company that produces and markets alcoholic drinks, including spirits, beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio includes brands such as Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Smirnoff, Baileys, Tanqueray and Captain Morgan. The company sells its products in markets around the world through a combination of owned operations, distributors and other commercial partners. Its offerings span categories including Scotch whisky, vodka, gin, rum, tequila, liqueurs and stout. Diageo was formed in 1997 through the merger of Guinness and Grand Metropolitan.

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