Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $135.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday.

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Key Headlines Impacting Dollar Tree

These are some of the DLTR headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised price targets after the results: UBS and Stifel to $180, JPMorgan to $177, and Wells Fargo to $170; UBS, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Truist maintained positive ratings. UBS analyst recommendation

Several firms raised price targets after the results: UBS and Stifel to $180, JPMorgan to $177, and Wells Fargo to $170; UBS, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Truist maintained positive ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions were mixed despite the target increases: Morgan Stanley’s $160 target and Goldman Sachs’ $149 target came with equal-weight or neutral ratings. Morgan Stanley analyst recommendation

Analyst reactions were mixed despite the target increases: Morgan Stanley’s $160 target and Goldman Sachs’ $149 target came with equal-weight or neutral ratings. Negative Sentiment: Investors still face profitability risks: operating income fell 10.1% year over year, and tariff-related costs and margin pressure remain concerns. BMO Capital Markets and BNP Paribas Exane retained underperform ratings, with targets of $112 and $115, respectively—well below the recent share level. Dollar Tree rally and margin concerns

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $152.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $156.99. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $127.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.460-2.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $155,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $537,580.83. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $315,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,568.20. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $2,643,741,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,176,661,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $455,845,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $385,350,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company's stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc. is a discount retailer that sells everyday merchandise through stores operating under the Dollar Tree banner. Its assortment includes food, household and cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, toys, seasonal goods, party supplies and stationery. Many stores offer products at multiple price points. The company traces its roots to a retail business founded in 1986 and later developed its Dollar Tree chain around value-priced merchandise. It operates primarily in the United States.

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