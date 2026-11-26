Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DX shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JonesTrading dropped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.75 to $12.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research set a $12.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

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Insider Activity at Dynex Capital

In related news, CEO Smriti Popenoe acquired 12,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 541,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,061,328.90. This trade represents a 2.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Byron Boston acquired 9,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 892,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,014.83. The trade was a 1.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 42,599 shares of company stock worth $471,287 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,437,985 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $241,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,850,310 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $66,095,000 after purchasing an additional 736,567 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,449,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $49,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,703,547 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $19,581,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company's stock.

Dynex Capital Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:DX opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business's 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.48 million. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.8%. Dynex Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 971.43%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. Its portfolio includes securities backed by residential and commercial mortgages. The company manages its portfolio of mortgage assets and related financing with the goal of generating income for shareholders. Its investments are primarily tied to the U.S. mortgage market. Founded in 1987, Dynex Capital is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

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