Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on EGBN

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of EGBN opened at $32.80 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.45. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $71.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Eagle Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

In related news, Director A. Ludwig sold 14,669 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $493,318.47. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,273.17. This represents a 26.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trevor Montano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $101,940.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 27,669 shares of company stock valued at $938,038 in the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,660,548,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,233,336 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,014,000 after buying an additional 68,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $4,678,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 187,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 24,842 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 247.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,520 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 30,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company's stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for EagleBank, a community bank headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Founded in 1998, EagleBank serves businesses, organizations and individuals in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, including parts of Maryland and Northern Virginia. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services, including business and commercial real estate lending, deposit accounts, cash management and other treasury services. EagleBank also offers banking and lending products to individuals and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eagle Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eagle Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Eagle Bancorp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report