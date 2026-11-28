Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Reduce" from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

DEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

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Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Easterly Government Properties's dividend payout ratio is 580.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 198.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 48,866 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 392.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 129,542 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 103,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,221 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 42,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,237,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, acquires and develops properties leased primarily to U.S. government agencies. Its portfolio focuses on facilities that support essential government operations, including offices and specialized-use buildings. The company generally seeks long-term leases with government tenants and properties designed or adapted for their operational needs. Its tenants include federal agencies and other government organizations. Founded in 2011, Easterly invests in properties across the United States.

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