Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.36.

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. William Blair set a $48.00 price objective on Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

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Element Solutions Stock Performance

Element Solutions stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.23 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Element Solutions's payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 151.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 778 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 373.1% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 932 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company's stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc. is a specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies materials used in electronics manufacturing and a range of industrial processes. Its products support the production of printed circuit boards, semiconductors and electronic assemblies, as well as metal plating, surface finishing and other applications. The company's products help customers treat, protect and enhance surfaces and materials during manufacturing. Its portfolio includes process chemicals, coatings and related technologies sold under established brands, including MacDermid, Alpha and Enthone.

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