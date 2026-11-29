Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.04.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Emerson Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

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Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $162.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $161.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.33. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.5950 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric's previous quarterly dividend of $0.5550. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael Train sold 17,427 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.54, for a total value of $2,937,146.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 227,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,341,333.14. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ABS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,900,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 111.8% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raffa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. William Mack & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co. is a global technology and software company focused on automation. Founded in St. Louis in 1890, the company has evolved from an electric-motor manufacturer into a provider of technologies and services that help businesses monitor and control industrial operations. Emerson's offerings include control systems, measurement and analytical instruments, valves and other automation equipment, along with industrial software and related services. Its solutions support customers in sectors such as energy, chemicals, life sciences, power, food and beverage, and manufacturing.

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