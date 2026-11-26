Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENVA. TD Cowen increased their target price on Enova International from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Enova International from $285.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enova International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Enova International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In other news, Chairman David Fisher sold 28,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $4,654,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 306,444 shares in the company, valued at $50,045,369.64. This represents a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 27,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total value of $4,798,335.27. Following the transaction, the insider owned 76,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,205,412.45. This trade represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,689 shares of company stock worth $27,266,417. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,385 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 41,378 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Enova International by 26.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,411 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Enova International by 157.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 36,153 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Trading Up 1.9%

Enova International stock opened at $167.25 on Thursday. Enova International has a 52 week low of $129.25 and a 52 week high of $267.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 18.91 and a current ratio of 18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.64.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Enova International had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business's revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

Enova International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $500 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Enova International

Enova International is a financial technology company that provides online financial services to consumers and small businesses, with a focus on customers who may have limited access to traditional credit. Its products include installment loans and lines of credit. The company serves consumers through brands including CashNetUSA and NetCredit, and provides financing to small businesses through OnDeck and Headway Capital. Enova also uses data analytics and technology to support its lending and customer-service operations.

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