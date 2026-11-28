Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enviri from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enviri from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Enviri from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

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Enviri Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Enviri stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Enviri has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $678.82 million and a P/E ratio of -30.48. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $325.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $317.13 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enviri will post -1.40 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviri

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviri in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Enviri by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 290,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri in the second quarter worth $46,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enviri by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,784 shares of the company's stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Enviri by 6.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 53,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company's stock.

About Enviri

Enviri is an environmental services company that provides waste management, recycling and materials-recovery solutions. Formerly known as Harsco Corporation, the company adopted the Enviri name in 2023. Through Clean Earth, Enviri treats, recycles and manages hazardous and nonhazardous waste, including contaminated soil and other materials from industrial, commercial and construction activities. Its Harsco Environmental business serves steel and metals producers, processing industrial byproducts and helping recover materials for reuse.

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