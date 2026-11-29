Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.67.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $97.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

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Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $452,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,701.42. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence Solomon sold 3,299 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $528,301.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,654.60. This trade represents a 9.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 236.2% during the third quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,068.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $43,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:EPAM opened at $163.83 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $222.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $133.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems is a global digital engineering and technology consulting company. It helps organizations design, build and modernize software, digital products and technology platforms, and provides services in areas such as cloud computing, data and artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. Founded in 1993, EPAM has grown from a software development business into a provider of consulting and end-to-end digital transformation services. Its clients span industries including financial services, healthcare, retail, travel and technology.

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