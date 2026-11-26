Shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.08.

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Jonathan Rolph acquired 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.47 per share, for a total transaction of $133,610.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,584.90. This represents a -169.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the third quarter worth $29,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Burk Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Balance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company's stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $87.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.96.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7225 per share. This is an increase from Evergy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.6950. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc. is an investor-owned electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Kansas and Missouri. Its operations include power plants and the infrastructure needed to deliver electricity across its service territory. The company was formed in 2018 through the merger of Westar Energy and Great Plains Energy, the parent company of Kansas City Power & Light. Evergy is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and serves communities across the two states.

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