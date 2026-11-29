Shares of Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exodus Movement from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities set a $8.50 target price on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Exodus Movement from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

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Exodus Movement Price Performance

Shares of EXOD opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $107.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.24. Exodus Movement has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $19.96.

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.24). Exodus Movement had a negative net margin of 101.08% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Exodus Movement will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exodus Movement

In related news, insider Giacomo Gerardo Di sold 7,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $34,226.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $330,836.30. This represents a 9.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO James Gernetzke sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $39,276.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 458,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,227,199.36. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 19,004 shares of company stock valued at $117,208 in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Exodus Movement in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Exodus Movement by 17,155.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,475 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares during the period.

Exodus Movement Company Profile

Exodus Movement, Inc. develops self-custodial software for managing digital assets. Its Exodus Wallet is available on desktop and mobile devices and supports users in storing and managing cryptocurrencies while retaining control of their private keys. The wallet also provides access to services such as buying, selling, swapping and staking supported digital assets. Exodus earns revenue in part from fees associated with transactions conducted through services integrated into its products. Founded in 2015, the company serves a global user base.

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