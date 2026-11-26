Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGNT shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Exp World from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Exp World from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Exp World from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Exp World from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Exp World from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th.

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Exp World Trading Down 0.4%

Exp World stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $448.01 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.94. Exp World has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91.

Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Exp World had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exp World will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Exp World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Exp World's dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Gratitude 2022 Trust U/A/D 8/2 sold 8,693,290 shares of Exp World stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $31,991,307.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,037,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,379,192.32. This trade represents a 32.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exp World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Exp World in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Exp World during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Exp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company's stock.

About Exp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc. operates eXp Realty, a technology-enabled real estate brokerage. Its cloud-based model connects real estate agents with brokerage services, training and collaboration tools through a virtual work environment. The company serves residential and commercial real estate markets in the United States and other international markets. Its business is centered on supporting independent agents and brokerages with technology and operational services. The ticker provided, AGNT, does not match eXp World Holdings; the company is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol EXPI.

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