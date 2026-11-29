Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $316.24.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $351.00 to $328.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $335.00 price target on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,879,851 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $495,078,000 after purchasing an additional 84,380 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,227,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 89,542 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $249.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company's 50-day moving average price is $268.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.79. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.34 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 91.03% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.57 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 17.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.21%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company that connects travelers with lodging, air travel, rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and activities. Its consumer-facing brands include Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo, which focuses on vacation rentals. The company also provides travel booking technology and services to businesses through its B2B operations. Expedia began as an online travel service launched by Microsoft in 1996. Today, Expedia Group serves travelers and partners in markets around the world through its websites, mobile apps and business-to-business platforms.

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