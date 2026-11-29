Fervo Energy Company (NASDAQ:FRVO - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fervo Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fervo Energy from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fervo Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fervo Energy in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fervo Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

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Recent Fervo Energy Headlines

These are some of the FRVO headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Fervo says Utah’s Cape Station is the first utility-scale enhanced geothermal plant in operation, a milestone that could support the company’s commercial prospects. Article: Fervo says Utah’s Cape Station became the first utility-scale enhanced geothermal plant in operation

Fervo says Utah’s Cape Station is the first utility-scale enhanced geothermal plant in operation, a milestone that could support the company’s commercial prospects. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized the same pending securities class action, which concerns shares purchased in or traceable to Fervo’s IPO registration statement and prospectus. The lead-plaintiff deadline is January 19, 2027. The litigation adds legal and reputational uncertainty, though the notices are not separate lawsuits. Article: Kaplan Fox investor notice

Several law firms publicized the same pending securities class action, which concerns shares purchased in or traceable to Fervo’s IPO registration statement and prospectus. The lead-plaintiff deadline is January 19, 2027. The litigation adds legal and reputational uncertainty, though the notices are not separate lawsuits. Negative Sentiment: An investor-law firm highlighted Fervo’s Q3 2026 disclosures, including a $43.7 million operating loss, rising general and administrative expenses, and a net loss attributable to common stockholders. Those figures reinforce concerns about costs and the path to profitability. Article: Hagens Berman highlights Q3 disclosures and operating losses

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fervo Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRVO. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fervo Energy in the second quarter valued at about $63,155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fervo Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,423,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fervo Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,028,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fervo Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,419,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Fervo Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,600,000.

Fervo Energy Stock Up 7.0%

FRVO stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Fervo Energy has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $11.53.

Fervo Energy (NASDAQ:FRVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Fervo Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 39,751.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fervo Energy will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fervo Energy

Fervo Energy develops geothermal energy projects designed to provide around-the-clock, carbon-free electricity. The company applies techniques from the oil and gas industry, including horizontal drilling and fiber-optic sensing, to access and manage underground heat resources. Founded in 2017, Fervo has advanced projects in the western United States, including Project Red in Nevada and the Cape Station development in Utah. Its work focuses on expanding geothermal energy beyond locations where conventional geothermal resources are readily available.

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