Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIGS. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised FIGS from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on FIGS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, August 7th.

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FIGS Price Performance

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. FIGS has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $23.76.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.82 million. FIGS had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company's revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

In other FIGS news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 90,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,972,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 954,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,911,833.44. This trade represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Spear sold 4,044,284 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $79,672,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,671,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,935,523.80. The trade was a 70.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 27.06% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth about $12,304,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 190.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 517,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FIGS by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,552,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,472,000 after purchasing an additional 257,644 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of FIGS by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 88,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. designs and sells apparel and accessories for healthcare professionals. Its products include scrubs, underscrubs, lab coats, outerwear, footwear, compression socks and other work-related accessories, with an emphasis on functional design and performance fabrics. The company primarily sells through its e-commerce platform, serving healthcare workers in the United States and internationally. Its offerings are aimed at professionals across a range of medical roles and care settings. FIGS was founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear.

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