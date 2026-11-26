Shares of Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Firefly Aerospace from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Firefly Aerospace from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Firefly Aerospace from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Firefly Aerospace from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Firefly Aerospace by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,482 shares of the company's stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Firefly Aerospace by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in Firefly Aerospace by 36.2% in the third quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC now owns 371,935 shares of the company's stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 98,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Firefly Aerospace by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter.

Firefly Aerospace Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ FLY opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Firefly Aerospace has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $62.17. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Firefly Aerospace had a negative net margin of 88.37% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $110.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Firefly Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 259.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Firefly Aerospace will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Firefly Aerospace Company Profile

Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company founded in 2017 and headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas. It develops launch vehicles and spacecraft and provides launch, lunar, and in-space transportation services for government and commercial customers. Its products include the Alpha rocket, designed to carry small and medium-sized payloads to orbit, and the Blue Ghost lunar lander, which delivers payloads to the Moon. The company also develops Elytra, an orbital vehicle intended to support missions such as payload transport and in-space operations.

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