First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.12.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $28.50 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on First Horizon from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Horizon by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,816 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $136,666,000 after purchasing an additional 517,073 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,129,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,059 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 121.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 36,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company's stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business's 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $26.56.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.18 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. First Horizon's payout ratio is currently 48.92%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Through First Horizon Bank, it provides personal and commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, cash management and other financial services for individuals, businesses and institutions. The company also offers wealth management and specialty financial services, including capital markets and mortgage-related services. Its banking network serves customers across the southeastern United States, while some specialty businesses operate more broadly.

Further Reading

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