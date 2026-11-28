First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG - Get Free Report) TSE: FR has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.50 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised First Majestic Silver from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.1% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the mining company's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the mining company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,472 shares of the mining company's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the mining company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the mining company's stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company's stock.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of AG opened at $12.33 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.51.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG - Get Free Report) TSE: FR last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a decrease from First Majestic Silver's previous quarterly dividend of $0.0152. First Majestic Silver's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.50%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. is a Canadian mining company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of silver and gold. Its activities include operating mines and advancing mineral properties, with a primary focus on Mexico. The company's Mexican operations include the San Dimas, Santa Elena and La Encantada mines, as well as the Cerro Los Gatos mine, acquired through its combination with Gatos Silver. Its history includes expansion through acquisitions and development of silver and gold assets.

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