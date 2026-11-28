Shares of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

FRME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens upgraded First Merchants to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Merchants from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised First Merchants from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter worth about $232,637,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in First Merchants by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,644,687 shares of the bank's stock worth $65,426,000 after acquiring an additional 948,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,270,190 shares of the bank's stock worth $50,528,000 after purchasing an additional 573,135 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,195,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at about $18,889,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $39.35 on Friday. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.94 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. First Merchants's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.82%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. Its banking roots date to 1893, and its principal subsidiary, First Merchants Bank, provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and organizations. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage services, and cash and treasury management. It also provides wealth management and trust services, along with insurance offerings. First Merchants serves customers across Indiana, Michigan and Ohio through its banking network and digital services.

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