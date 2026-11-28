First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMBH shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $62.50 to $64.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,252,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $9,906,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,519,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,502,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 23.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 565,765 shares of the bank's stock valued at $27,641,000 after acquiring an additional 106,626 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $49.03 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company's 50-day moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.80.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $108.47 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. First Mid Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.96%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. Its principal subsidiary, First Mid Bank & Trust, provides personal and business banking services, including deposit accounts, lending, mortgage financing and agricultural banking. The company also offers wealth management and trust services, along with insurance products through its insurance businesses. Its operations serve customers in Illinois and other markets in the Midwest, as well as Texas. First Mid traces its roots to 1865, when a bank was established in Mattoon.

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