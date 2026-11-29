Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered FirstCash from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on FirstCash from $242.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FirstCash from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th.

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FirstCash Stock Up 1.6%

FirstCash stock opened at $179.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.81. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $197.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.77. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.59. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $153.54 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. FirstCash's revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from FirstCash's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Graves sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.20, for a total transaction of $829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,694.80. This trade represents a 23.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company's stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 0.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 22.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in FirstCash by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,508 shares of the company's stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company's stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. operates pawn stores that provide short-term, non-recourse loans secured by personal property. Customers can also sell items directly to its stores, which sell pre-owned merchandise such as jewelry, electronics, tools and sporting goods. The company also offers point-of-sale financing through American First Finance, providing consumer payment options through participating retailers. Its operations serve customers in the United States and several Latin American countries, including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

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