Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

FBRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JonesTrading restated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

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Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $470.29 million, a PE ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 83.00, a current ratio of 83.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.27). Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.54 million. Research analysts expect that Franklin BSP Realty Trust will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.9%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard J. Byrne purchased 162,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $998,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $998,364. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $67,329.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,500. The trade was a 18.96% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 171,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company's stock.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. is an externally managed real estate investment trust focused on commercial real estate debt. It originates and acquires investments such as first mortgage loans, subordinate loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity interests and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company's lending and investment activities span commercial property types, including multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties. Its investments are focused primarily on real estate in the United States.

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