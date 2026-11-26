General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $407.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on General Dynamics from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of General Dynamics from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

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Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Robert K. Steel sold 7,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.05, for a total transaction of $2,574,612.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,370.80. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe Novakovic sold 45,353 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.42, for a total value of $16,391,481.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 766,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,012,888.94. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 2.5%

GD stock opened at $360.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.30. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $348.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.99. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $306.77 and a fifty-two week high of $400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. General Dynamics's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that develops and manufactures products and provides services for government and commercial customers. Its businesses include Gulfstream business jets; submarines and surface ships; combat vehicles and weapons systems; and information technology, communications, intelligence, and cyber services. The company operates through four principal business groups: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. Its customers include the U.S. government and allied governments, as well as commercial aviation clients, and its operations serve markets in the United States and internationally.

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