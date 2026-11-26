Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$121.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a C$134.00 price objective on George Weston and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$117.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WN

George Weston Trading Up 1.1%

WN traded up C$1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$118.15. The company had a trading volume of 111,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,115. The stock has a market cap of C$44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.80. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$92.96 and a 52 week high of C$118.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$106.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$101.33.

George Weston (TSE:WN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.01 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 36.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that George Weston will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at George Weston

In related news, insider Richard Dufresne sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.56, for a total transaction of C$1,971,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,962,428.16. This represents a 50.11% decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,600. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its two reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial and residential properties across Canada.

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