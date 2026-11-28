Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLBE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

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Global-e Online Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06.

Insider Transactions at Global-e Online

In related news, CEO Amir Schlachet sold 24,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $997,210.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,591,737 shares in the company, valued at $143,274,388.93. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Nir Debbi sold 14,582 shares of Global-e Online stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $598,591.10. Following the transaction, the president owned 4,210,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $172,826,329.10. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 583,778 shares of company stock valued at $23,744,816 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,275,194 shares of the company's stock worth $287,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,606 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,095,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,990,000 after purchasing an additional 994,624 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth $95,115,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,360,866 shares of the company's stock worth $72,833,000 after purchasing an additional 91,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.1% in the second quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,379 shares of the company's stock worth $68,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company's stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-e Online Ltd. provides a cross-border e-commerce platform that helps brands and retailers sell directly to shoppers in other countries. Its services support localized online shopping experiences, including international payment options, currency conversion, shipping, customs and tax calculations, and returns. The company's platform is designed to help merchants manage the complexities of international sales through a single solution, serving shoppers across a broad range of countries and regions.

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