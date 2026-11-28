Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HDB shares. Weiss Ratings lowered HDFC Bank from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. HSBC cut HDFC Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.80 to $26.10 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Friday. They set a "moderate buy" rating for the company.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HDFC Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.1% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 192,992 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,428,505 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,215,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,306 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the bank's stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $10,697,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the bank's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited is an Indian banking and financial services company headquartered in Mumbai. Founded in 1994, it serves individuals, businesses and institutions through a broad range of banking products and services. Its offerings include savings and current accounts, deposits, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, payment services, investment products and treasury services. The bank also provides corporate and commercial banking, cash management and trade finance. HDFC Bank primarily serves customers across India through its branches and digital channels, with operations in select international markets.

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