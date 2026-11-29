Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a "hold" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Hull sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $401,310.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 276,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,280,819.18. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,868,755 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $299,252,000 after purchasing an additional 124,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,574,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,208,965 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,530,000 after buying an additional 259,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,084 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $24,004,000 after buying an additional 92,102 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $286.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.27 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -685.71%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing and leasing outpatient medical buildings. Its properties are used by hospitals, health systems, physician groups and other healthcare providers for services such as physician practices and outpatient care. The company's portfolio includes medical office buildings, many located on or near hospital campuses. Healthcare Realty serves healthcare markets across the United States and provides property management and related services to support its tenants' operations.

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