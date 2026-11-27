Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.57.

HRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Herc from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Herc from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Herc by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 616 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Herc by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Herc by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,732 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Herc by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company's stock.

Herc Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $136.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Herc has a 12-month low of $88.45 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.05.

Herc (NYSE:HRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.99. Herc had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc., operating as Herc Rentals, provides equipment rental and related services to customers in construction, industrial, infrastructure, government and other sectors. Its offerings include aerial work platforms, earthmoving and material-handling equipment, power-generation and climate-control systems, pumps, and tools and accessories. The company also provides equipment sales, repair and maintenance, and specialized services such as trench shoring and remediation. Herc Rentals serves customers across the United States and Canada through its rental locations and service network.

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