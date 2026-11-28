Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.90.

Several research firms recently commented on HIVE. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dave Perrill sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $34,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stillwater Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 80.0% in the third quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $370.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. The firm had revenue of $84.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is a digital infrastructure company focused on cryptocurrency mining and high-performance computing. Its operations include data centers that support Bitcoin mining, as well as computing services for applications such as artificial intelligence and other data-intensive workloads. Founded in 2017 as HIVE Blockchain Technologies, the company initially focused on mining digital assets, including Ethereum. It has since expanded its emphasis on Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing.

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