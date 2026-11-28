Honeywell Aerospace (NASDAQ:HONA - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.81.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HONA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell Aerospace from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Honeywell Aerospace from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Honeywell Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Melius Research set a $190.00 target price on Honeywell Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell Aerospace from $231.00 to $213.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

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Honeywell Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HONA opened at $167.38 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $160.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion and a PE ratio of 41.03. Honeywell Aerospace has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $297.50.

Honeywell Aerospace (NASDAQ:HONA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell Aerospace will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Honeywell Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell Aerospace during the second quarter worth $5,253,341,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Honeywell Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,945,044,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,705,882,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,034,187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $644,412,000.

Honeywell Aerospace Company Profile

Honeywell Aerospace is an aerospace technology company that designs and manufactures systems and equipment for commercial aviation, business and general aviation, defense, and space markets. Its products include aircraft engines and auxiliary power units, avionics and flight controls, navigation and communication systems, environmental control equipment, wheels and brakes, and safety and connectivity technologies. The company also provides maintenance, repair, overhaul, and other support services, along with software and services that help customers operate and maintain aircraft.

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