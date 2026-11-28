Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.22.

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE HLI opened at $136.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $134.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.44. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $112.83 and a 12 month high of $195.06.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $625.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Houlihan Lokey's payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,150. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,512 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,321 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,815,000. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 63.1% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,476 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $16,964,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $3,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company's stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is a global investment bank that advises corporations, financial sponsors, institutions and other organizations on strategic and financial matters. Founded in 1972, the firm is headquartered in Los Angeles and serves clients through offices across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. The company's principal services include mergers and acquisitions advice, capital markets advisory, and financial restructuring. It also provides valuation and other financial advisory services, including fairness opinions and analysis for transactions, financial reporting and disputes.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Houlihan Lokey, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Houlihan Lokey wasn't on the list.

While Houlihan Lokey currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report