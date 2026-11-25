HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM - Get Free Report) TSE: HBM has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HudBay Minerals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on HudBay Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HudBay Minerals in a report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of HudBay Minerals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get HudBay Minerals alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBM

Institutional Trading of HudBay Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HudBay Minerals by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,948 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,883,698 shares of the mining company's stock worth $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 655,308 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 532.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,766 shares of the mining company's stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 115,968 shares during the period. Acasta Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acasta Partners UK LLP now owns 197,352 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,237,690 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $29,222,000 after purchasing an additional 159,219 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HudBay Minerals Stock Performance

HudBay Minerals stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. HudBay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.10.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM - Get Free Report) TSE: HBM last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $765.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.19 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that HudBay Minerals will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HudBay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of C$0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. HudBay Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.03%.

About HudBay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals, now known as Hudbay Inc., is a mining company focused on the discovery, development and operation of copper and other metal deposits. Its products include copper, zinc, gold, silver and molybdenum. The company operates the Constancia mine in Peru and mining and processing assets in Manitoba, Canada, including the Lalor mine. In British Columbia, Hudbay operates the Copper Mountain mine. It also advances copper exploration and development projects in the United States, including projects in Arizona.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HudBay Minerals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HudBay Minerals wasn't on the list.

While HudBay Minerals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report