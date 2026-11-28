Shares of Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PURR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from $34.30 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Hyperliquid Strategies from $9.75 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hyperliquid Strategies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Hyperliquid Strategies in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperliquid Strategies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinhood Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies during the third quarter worth $40,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyperliquid Strategies by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC increased its position in Hyperliquid Strategies by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company's stock.

Hyperliquid Strategies Price Performance

PURR opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. Hyperliquid Strategies has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. Hyperliquid Strategies had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 3,891.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyperliquid Strategies will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hyperliquid Strategies

Hyperliquid Strategies is a digital-asset treasury company focused on the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Its strategy centers on acquiring and holding HYPE, the native token of the Hyperliquid blockchain and decentralized trading platform. The company is distinct from Hyperliquid, the platform itself: Hyperliquid Strategies provides a publicly traded vehicle for investors seeking exposure to HYPE and the ecosystem. Its business is centered on digital-asset holdings rather than a broad range of conventional products or services.

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