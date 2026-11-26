IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$89.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised IGM Financial from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from C$83.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotia lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get IGM Financial alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGM Financial

IGM Financial Price Performance

IGM stock opened at C$83.66 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is C$83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.13, a current ratio of 8.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$56.32 and a 1 year high of C$92.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.67.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. IGM Financial had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. IGM Financial's payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Insider Activity

In other IGM Financial news, Director J. Luke Gould sold 6,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.97, for a total transaction of C$606,993.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,960 shares of company stock valued at $876,221. Company insiders own 66.58% of the company's stock.

About IGM Financial

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IGM Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IGM Financial wasn't on the list.

While IGM Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report