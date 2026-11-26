Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Immunome from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Immunome from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, October 4th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jack Higgins sold 13,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $334,224.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,066. The trade was a 16.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 7.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 23.3% during the second quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 1,605,820 shares of the company's stock worth $34,027,000 after buying an additional 303,958 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 66.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,444 shares of the company's stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth about $1,899,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,729,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome Price Performance

IMNM stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. Immunome has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.68.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies for cancer. It uses an antibody-discovery platform to identify targets and develop medicines intended to address areas of significant unmet medical need. The company's research and development programs include targeted cancer treatments, such as antibody-based therapies and other drug candidates. Its portfolio has included investigational medicines for solid tumors and other cancers; these products are in development and are not necessarily approved for commercial use.

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