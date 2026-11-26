Infosys Ltd. (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $10.40 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, October 1st. CLSA lowered shares of Infosys from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $14.31 price objective (down from $20.82) on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

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Institutional Trading of Infosys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 5.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the technology company's stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Infosys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66,179 shares of the technology company's stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Infosys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 52,785 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 14.2% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 4.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,832 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm's 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. Infosys has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 34.81% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

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