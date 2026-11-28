Shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Ingevity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ingevity from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingevity

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,545,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,369,943 shares of the company's stock worth $96,923,000 after purchasing an additional 98,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ingevity by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,709 shares of the company's stock worth $56,889,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 18.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,724 shares of the company's stock worth $53,114,000 after purchasing an additional 118,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,304 shares of the company's stock worth $31,999,000 after acquiring an additional 69,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.57.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Ingevity had a return on equity of 405.38% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $305.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $303.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity is a specialty chemicals and materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. It develops and manufactures high-performance activated carbon and specialty chemical products for industrial and consumer applications. Its activated carbon products are used in vehicle fuel-vapor emission control and other applications. The company also makes specialty chemicals and polymer materials used in areas such as pavement technologies, coatings, adhesives and elastomers. Ingevity serves customers in markets around the world.

Further Reading

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