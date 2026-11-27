IQM Quantum Computers (NASDAQ:IQMX - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Several analysts have commented on IQMX shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQM Quantum Computers in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of IQM Quantum Computers to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of IQM Quantum Computers from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IQM Quantum Computers in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IQM Quantum Computers from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.

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IQM Quantum Computers Stock Performance

Shares of IQM Quantum Computers stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. IQM Quantum Computers has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company's 50 day moving average is $8.90.

IQM Quantum Computers (NASDAQ:IQMX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The quantum computing company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that IQM Quantum Computers will post -4.00 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQMX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQM Quantum Computers during the third quarter valued at $5,878,000. Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQM Quantum Computers in the 3rd quarter worth $956,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of IQM Quantum Computers in the third quarter worth $810,000. SLT Holdings LLC bought a new position in IQM Quantum Computers in the third quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC bought a new position in IQM Quantum Computers in the third quarter valued at about $415,000.

IQM Quantum Computers Company Profile

IQM Quantum Computers is a Finnish company that develops superconducting quantum computers and related software. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Espoo, it supplies quantum-computing systems and services to research organizations, universities, high-performance computing centers and businesses. The company offers systems that customers can install on-site, as well as access to quantum computers through cloud services. Its work spans quantum hardware, software and system integration, with the goal of helping customers research and develop applications for quantum computing.

Further Reading

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