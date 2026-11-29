ITG Inc. (NASDAQ:ITG - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded ITG from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ITG from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ITG from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ITG from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ITG from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

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ITG Stock Performance

Shares of ITG stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $692.92 million and a PE ratio of 39.86. ITG has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $19.26.

ITG (NASDAQ:ITG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $461.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ITG will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITG

In related news, Director Michael George Brooks acquired 90,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 90,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch bought 8,810 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $50,040.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $92,640.80. The trade was a 117.47% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 119,810 shares of company stock worth $673,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ITG during the third quarter worth approximately $16,438,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of ITG during the third quarter worth approximately $5,129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ITG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ITG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in ITG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000.

ITG Company Profile

Investment Technology Group, Inc. (ITG) was a financial technology and agency brokerage firm serving institutional investors. Its services included trade execution, execution algorithms, trading analytics and tools designed to help clients manage and evaluate their equity trading. ITG's products included POSIT, an alternative trading system that matched buyers and sellers, and Triton, an execution management system. The company also provided transaction-cost analysis and related research to help clients assess trading performance.

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