Janus Living, Inc. (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.41.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JAN shares. Compass Point began coverage on Janus Living in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Janus Living from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Janus Living from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Janus Living from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Janus Living from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on JAN

Janus Living Trading Up 2.2%

JAN opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,653.00. Janus Living has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37.

Janus Living Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Janus Living's payout ratio is currently -2,850.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Living in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Janus Living by 258.7% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,814 shares of the REIT's stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Janus Living during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Janus Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in Janus Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company's stock.

About Janus Living

Janus Living, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and investing in senior housing communities across the United States. Its portfolio includes independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing properties, with a concentration in major retirement markets. The company partners with third-party operators to manage its communities under structures permitted by the REIT Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act of 2007 (RIDEA). Janus Living is externally managed by a subsidiary of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

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