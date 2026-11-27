Shares of Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several research firms have commented on JBS. Wall Street Zen downgraded JBS from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on JBS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings raised JBS from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of JBS from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JBS from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

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JBS Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE JBS opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of -1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. JBS has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

JBS (NYSE:JBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.74 billion for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JBS will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JBS

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in JBS by 159.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 222,086 shares of the company's stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 136,593 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBS by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,900 shares of the company's stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JBS by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,782,983 shares of the company's stock worth $49,982,000 after buying an additional 289,771 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,866,000.

About JBS

JBS S.A. is a global food company focused on processing beef, pork, poultry and lamb. Its products include fresh and frozen meat, prepared and packaged foods, and value-added food products sold under brands such as Swift, Pilgrim's and Seara. The company also produces ingredients and other products from animal byproducts, including leather and collagen. Founded in 1953 in Anápolis, Brazil, JBS has grown into an international business with operations across the Americas, Europe, Australia and other markets.

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