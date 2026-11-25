Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRT shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Karat Packaging from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research lowered Karat Packaging from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Karat Packaging from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,840,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Karat Packaging by 48.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,386 shares of the company's stock worth $20,567,000 after buying an additional 127,887 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $11,129,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Karat Packaging by 15.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 231,483 shares of the company's stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 31,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,307,000. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $618.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). Karat Packaging had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $134.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Karat Packaging's dividend payout ratio is presently 79.66%.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes disposable foodservice packaging and related products. Its offerings include cups, containers, lids, cutlery, straws, bags, napkins and food-handling supplies for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. The company sells products under brands including Karat and Karat Earth, which features packaging made with materials such as paper and compostable or biodegradable alternatives. Its customers include restaurants, foodservice distributors and other businesses that serve or sell food and beverages.

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