Shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kemper from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kemper from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $81.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kemper from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

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Kemper Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kemper has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Kemper's dividend payout ratio is currently -17.83%.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,331,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,709,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at $20,800,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter worth $13,896,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter valued at $9,250,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation is an insurance holding company that provides property and casualty, life, and health insurance products in the United States. Its offerings include personal auto coverage, with a focus on drivers served by specialty insurance markets, as well as life and supplemental health policies. The company distributes insurance through independent agents and other channels. Its businesses include Kemper Auto and Kemper Life, serving individuals and families across the country. Kemper traces its roots to 1912, when Lumbermens Mutual Casualty Company was founded.

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