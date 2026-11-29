Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a "hold" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

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Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John Schlosser sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 158,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,248. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $48,918.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,444,280.28. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 10,850 shares of company stock valued at $341,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,834,246 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $5,621,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,863,419 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $4,183,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,133,652 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $938,680,000 after purchasing an additional 656,953 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 7,534,321 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $240,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $239,397,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recent Kinder Morgan Headlines

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Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is presently 73.46%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company that transports and stores natural gas, crude oil, refined petroleum products and other commodities. Its assets include pipelines, terminals, natural gas gathering and processing facilities, and carbon dioxide infrastructure. The company's operations are organized around natural gas pipelines, products pipelines, terminals and carbon dioxide. Its network serves producers, utilities, refiners and other energy customers, primarily in the United States, with some operations and infrastructure extending into Canada.

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